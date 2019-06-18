Two pedestrians involved in Pittsylvania County car crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Two pedestrians were involved in a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Pittsylvania County, according to state police.

Police say the crash happened at 2:32 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 29 Business and Livestock Road.

Firefighters at the scene have requested a helicopter to transport anyone who's injured.

One southbound lane is closed, and crash reconstruction has been requested.

State police have not released the names of anyone involved or the severity of any injuries.

