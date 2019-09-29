Two shot, another injured in overnight shooting in Danville, police say

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police said two people were shot and another was also injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

Police have not said if they've made any arrests in the case.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Epps Street, which is near the intersection with Betts Street, around 2:11 a.m. Sunday, according to police, who said an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman arrived at SOVAH Health with gunshot injuries.

The man was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for further treatment. A third victim, a 21-year-old woman, was struck by glass fragments, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Danville police ask anyone with information to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or the Detective Division at (434) 799-6508, or send an email to crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

