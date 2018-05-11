Unattended cooking causes Danville house fire, 4 displaced

DANVILLE, Va. - Unattended cooking is to blame for a fire that caused heavy damage to a Danville home overnight.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a home on the 100 block of West Thomas Street around 12:45 a.m.

When they arrived, there was fire showing from a basement window and heavy smoke throughout the home. Everyone was out of the building by that time, and no one was hurt.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half.

There is moderate fire damage in the basement and heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

Four people are displaced. The Red Cross is providing them with a place to stay.

