Unattended cooking to blame for Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. - Unattended cooking is the cause of a Danville house fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a home at 201 Briarwood Drive at 7:38 p.m. and found the single-story home showing heavy smoke from all sides.

The only person living in the home was already outside when crews arrived.

When crews entered the home, they found that the fire in the kitchen that had extended into the attic.

Crews extinguished the fire, which caused with extensive damage to the kitchen and heavy smoke damage to the remainder of the home.

Crews remained on scene for about two and a half hours.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross assisted in providing shelter for the resident.

