Unique kitchen in Danville one step closer to opening

DANVILLE, Va. - A unique kitchen in Danville is now one step closer to opening.

Danville City Council has just approved a special use permit for Neapolis Market.

It will be similar to a farmers market and will open this summer next to the 616 restaurant on North Main Street.

The first floor of the two-story building will feature the market and a training kitchen.

People will be able to take classes in the kitchen, where they'll learn how to cook using some of the fresh, local produce being sold at the market.

The hope is that this will help people develop healthier eating habits.

Some of the food will also be prepared in a commercial kitchen on the second floor and served at 616 and the owner's other restaurants.

Owner Steve DelGiorno said people seem to be very excited about the kitchen and farmers market.

He also said he is not aware of any such kitchen and market combination anywhere.

