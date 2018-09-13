VDOT online survey available for Martinsville Southern Connector

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to know what you think about Highway 220 from the North Carolina-Virginia state line to the Highway 58 bypass in Henry County.

An online survey is now available.

The survey is part of VDOT's Martinsville Southern Connector study, an environmental impact study to help determine future improvements to Highway 220.

In May, a public information meeting was held at Magna Vista High School in Henry County to give people an overview of the study.

The online survey will be available for 30 days, starting Sept. 13.

