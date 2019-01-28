Vehicle crashes into Danville apartment building, displacing residents

DANVILLE, Va. - Firefighters jumped in to help when a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in Danville overnight.

It happened at a two-story apartment building in the 100 block of Levelton Street, which is close to the Family Dollar on South Main Street.

The crash damaged a wall and the porch, but no one was hurt.

The people who lived in the damaged apartment are displaced. The Red Cross is helping them.

There's no word yet on what caused the wreck.

