'Very big investments': Harvest Foundation to unveil new projects in coming weeks

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A Southside organization that provides grants to help the area grow is giving out twice as much money this year than normal.

On Friday, the Harvest Foundation announced that $22.3 million in grants has been awarded for 13 projects.

The projects will be announced over the next few weeks, but the organization's president, Allyson Rothrock, said they're going to be game-changers for the area.

"There are some very big investments with some very important partners in the community that have shown, over the years, their ability to implement and carry things forward for the citizens of our community," Rothrock said.

To keep up with the announcements, visit the organization's website or follow the organization on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.