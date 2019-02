HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Video recording is now banned in Halifax County schools.

The policy was implemented Friday, according to Halifax County Superintendent Dr. Mark Lineburg.

He said district administrators came up with the idea.

Anyone, including parents, who records anything -- for example, a fight -- without permission and posts the video online will be punished.

Punishment will be determined on a case-by-case basis, Lineburg said.

