Virginia first lady tours Danville schools

DANVILLE, Va. - Virginia's first Lady is getting a firsthand look at education in Danville.

On Monday morning, Pamela Northam toured elementary and preschools.

Her first stop was Northside Preschool.

This was part of her Back To School tour around the state.

She was originally scheduled to visit Danville in September, but had to cancel because of Hurricane Florence.

"At the state level, we want to do everything we can to support the incredible work that they're doing locally here in Danville and really to highlight that what's happening in early childhood doesn't stay in early childhood. Today's children are tomorrow's workforce," Northam said.

She also delivered school supplies to the schools on Monday.

