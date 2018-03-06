Virginia Museum of Natural History offers free admission in wake of area power outages

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The Virginia Museum of Natural History is using the power outages from last week's wind storm to help attract more people to the museum.

Admission to the museum was free Monday because many people in the area were still without power.

The museum's curator, Dr. Joe Keiper, also set out a special display of fossils to talk to people about.

"We're a community organization and a healthy community means a healthy museum," Keiper said.

"So when we found out that a lot of people had lost power and whatnot and were looking for something to do or maybe even wanted a place to go and get warm, we decided to go ahead and open for free."

Regular admission prices will resume Tuesday.

