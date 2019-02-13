Virginia Museum of Natural History to add education pavilion

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The Virginia Museum of Natural History is expanding.

An outdoor education pavilion is going to be built.

It will feature a replica of the largest bird ever known and several other exhibits.

The exhibits will be forestry-related and will tie in to the nearby park.

The pavilion will cost between $150,000-160,000 and the exhibits will cost about $40,000.

The money comes from private donations and the Tobacco Commission.

"We have become so successful in drawing people to Martinsville and the Virginia Museum of Natural History that we really need to take advantage of improving the space available for our visitors," VMNH Director Dr. Joe Kiper said.

A campaign is also underway to raise an additional $25,000 to help improve the exhibits, Kiper said.

