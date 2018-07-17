Virginia Museum of Natural History unveils new fossil ahead of Dino Festival

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - If you're planning to head to the Virginia Museum of Natural History for the Dino Festival next weekend, you'll see a new fossil.

The museum unveiled it Tuesday.

It's a Sauropod footprint.

Sauropods are dinosaurs that had long necks and tails, like the Brontosaurus.

Scientists from the museum found the footprint unexpectedly while on a recent trip to Wyoming to dig for dinosaur bones.

"I've seen a few Sauropod footprints in my time. I've never seen one come out this beautifully by itself in one easy-to-jacket piece and pull back to the museum," Dr. Alex Hastings, the museum's assistant paleontology curator, said.

The Dino Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 27 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28.

