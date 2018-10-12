Virginia National Guard helping in Danville, helicopter rescue on standby

A block from Mucho Taqueria on Main Street, an old set of track that was on wooden trestles. (Credit: Mark Hostetter )

DANVILLE, Va. - The Virginia National Guard has two tactical vehicles and four soldiers in Danville to help transport people through flood waters.

A helicopter and three Fire-EMS scuba rescue team members are on standby in Chesterfield County, Virginia. They can be in Danville in an hour if needed.

Soldiers from the Danville-based 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team received the notification late Thursday and quickly staged personnel and equipment in order to be ready to go Friday morning.

Their 5-ton tactical trucks are capable of transporting personnel and supplies through water as high as three feet.



