Virginia's first commercial hemp fiber processor to open in Wythe County

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - Virginia will start processing hemp.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the Commonwealth's first commercial industrial hemp fiber processing facility will open in Wythe County.

Appalachian Biomass Processing is set to invest $894,000, creating 13 new jobs.

The company also plans to buy more than 6,000 tons of Virginia-grown industrial hemp over the next three years, at a value of more than $1 million.

In March, Northam signed the law that allowed for the legalization of the commercial growing and processing of industrial hemp.

"I am committed to pursuing every path that will attract economic prosperity to our rural communities, and hemp production opens up a wealth of opportunity to bring new jobs and new business to Virginia," said Northam. "We are focused on developing a thriving and sustainable hemp industry in our Commonwealth and by establishing Virginia's first modern commercial hemp processor, Appalachian Biomass Processing will play a key role in helping to create a highly anticipated market for our farmers and industrial hemp growers."

A native of Wythe County, Appalachian Biomass Processing founder Susan Moore has cultivated substantial industry knowledge and relationships through experience conducting research in partnership with VDACS and the University of Virginia.

"Our production model is an internally reproducible model and can expand to meet the demands of the region's hemp supply chain," said Moore. "Our team brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and motivation to see this plan to fruition. By working with state and local economic development allies, we hope to help create an entirely new industry for the region."

Appalachian Biomass Processing plans to use a specialized decorticator to process bales of hemp stalks into two raw agricultural products.

The company will sell bast fiber to a North Carolina company for further processing and sale to the textile industry, while the woody core of the plant, or hurd, will be sold to a Virginia company for use as animal bedding.

