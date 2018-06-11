'Vivacious, brilliant young man': Pittsylvania County assistant commonwealth attorney remembered

DANVILLE, Va. - "I heard the smack, then when I turned back around I just saw the skateboard come out the other side of the truck," Danville resident Quentin Hood said, recalling what he heard Saturday morning when, according to police, 27-year-old Chad Atchison ran into a pickup truck while riding his longboard.

Hood lives near the intersection of Jefferson and Green Street where the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Hood said he didn't see Atchison, only the pickup truck, and said he just happened to turn away from the intersection as the truck was coming through so he didn't actually see the collision.

"I knew he hit something. I thought he had just run over something that was in the road," Hood said.

According to information from Liberty University, Atchison graduated cum laude in 2013 with a bachelor's and associate's degree.

He graduated from law school three years later.

Former classmate Chelsea Sobolik remembers Atchison for his thoughtfulness.

"Most people saw him on a stage or campaigning or doing things like that, but I got to see behind the curtain; how he thoughtfully made decisions and was very considerate in making decisions for the school and for student government," Sobolik said.

She is deeply saddened for his family.

"He was in his 20s, vivacious, a brilliant young man," Sobolik said.

The investigation into the accident was ongoing Monday, but as of Monday afternoon investigators did not have any information to suggest that charges will be filed.

Former classmate Sean Boden said this was totally unexpected and he is heartbroken.

"Chad would go out of his way to help someone out. He didn't even need to know you," Boden said.

In lieu of flowers, Atchison's family is asking people to donate to scholarships at Liberty University.

Boden said this is the best way to honor Atchison.

"Even though he won't be there, people are going to know him and know how great of a person that he is," Boden said. "He wanted to be the hands and feet of Christ to the world."

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help raise money.

On Monday, 10 News reached out to the Pittsylvania County commonwealth attorney's office multiple times for comment but did not get a response.

