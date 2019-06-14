Walmart gifts God's Pit Crew $5,000 for Blessing Bucket program

DANVILLE, Va. - God's Pit Crew helps out thousands of people nationwide -- and now they're getting some help in return.

The Danville nonprofit received a $5,000 check from the Walmart Foundation and the Danville Walmart for its Blessing Buckets program.

"Blessing Buckets are an essential item for someone who has lost everything after a disaster," said Julie Barnett, the Blessing Bucket program director.

The nonprofit says this donation will make it possible to "help so many in their time of need."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.