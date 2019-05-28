Wanted Henry County man faces more charges after gun, ammo, drugs found in home

COLLINSVILLE, Va. - Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested two wanted men Monday after their investigation led them to a Collinsville home.

The investigating deputies executed a search warrant at 50 Mason Court, Apartment 2, and arrested Gary Randolph Kendrick Jr., 43, of Collinsville. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Henry County for a probation violation.

Deputies also arrested Christopher Michael Fackler, 33, of Spencer, on outstanding warrants from Martinsville. He's accused of obtaining money by false pretenses and third-offense larceny.

While searching the home, deputies found a 9 mm handgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of meth, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said those findings led to four felony charges filed against Kendrick Jr.:

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

• Possession of a controlled substance

• Possessing a controlled substance while simultaneously possessing a firearm

He is currently held in the Henry County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crime Stoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

