Wanted Martinsville man found hiding behind boxes in attic, sheriff's office says

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - A Martinsville man had been wanted for weeks before deputies found him hiding behind boxes in an attic, according to the Patrick County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Ramon Wooden, 36, was accused in a home break-in that happened in the Five Forks area about three weeks ago. Two others have already been arrested in connection to that burglary.

Wooden was arrested shortly before noon on Tuesday at an apartment in Stuart, after deputies received word that he was staying with a woman there.

While deputies were searching the apartment, they heard movement in the attic. They ordered Wooden to give himself up, but he refused, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies evacuated others from the apartment before using chemical agents to get him out of the attic. The tactical response team then made entry into the attic, where they found Wooden hiding behind several stacked boxes.

Wooden physically resisted arrest before and after he was handcuffed, the sheriff's office says.

Wooden is charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, and obstruction of justice. He is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

The woman who lives in the apartment, 40-year-old Julia Lucian Hutchens, is charged with obstruction of justice.

There's an open investigation into other larcenies in the Five Forks area, so additional charges are possible.

