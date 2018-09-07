Water woes continue for VIR

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - In order for cars to roll around Virginia International Raceway, the track needs water to support the races and other events that bring cars to the track, which in turn bring about $200 million a year to Southside's economy.

On Tuesday, one of the remaining two functioning wells keeping the track's 250,000-gallon water tower full stopped working.

"It's very scary. Uncertainty always is," VIR CEO Connie Nyholm said. "So I guess I just have to thank our lucky stars that Halifax County Service Authority has been so responsive. The one well is working great now."

Nyholm doesn't know how the track would be affected if the remaining well fails.

"I don't know what possibilities are out there for solutions," Nyholm explained.

Halifax County's Service Authority manages the wells.

Operations Director Mark Estes said one of the other five wells, which has high levels of fluoride, may have to be used.

"Depending on the condition of that well, we would put that well back in service," Estes said.

If not, and the other wells couldn't be fixed, water would have to be trucked in and could only be used for drinking and hygiene.

Another option is for the Pittsylvania County Service Authority to run a water line out to the track from the water towers in Ringgold.

"It's been discussed for a while now. There's been two studies done," Pittsylvania County Service Authority executive director Chris Adcock said.

Adcock said there is no definitive plan in place though.

The line would likely cost around $4 million and no funding has been secured.

Estes hoped to have a state grant application submitted by the end of 2018.

