'We cannot go on in this country at each other's throats': Danville man issues call to action

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man is issuing a call to action.

Hakim Abdullah is urging local Muslims to speak out against hate and violence, especially toward Muslims.

He decided to make a public plea in response to President Donald Trump's recent tweets about freshman U.S. Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, D-Minn.

"We cannot go on in this country at each others throats. That's what I wish Donald Trump would stop doing," Abdullah said. "I'm not talking about politics. If you're a Republican, support the Republican candidate. If you're a Democrat or an independent, support your candidate. But it doesn't have to come with hate speech and rhetoric. That has no place in America at all."

He hopes that if local Muslims speak out, more people might also speak out.

