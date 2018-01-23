Weekend shooting in Danville leaves trail of blood, businesses concerned

DANVILLE, Va. - Blood still stained the ground outside one of the entrances to Riverside Cleaners Monday morning.

The business is directly across the street from the gas station on Piney Forest Road where Danville police say two men were shot around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Riverside Cleaners manager Teresa Hill said one of the men came to the business looking for help.

"I was kind of shocked because (the shooting) was right across the street from where I work and because it was in broad daylight. That's troubling because most of our hours are during the daylight hours," Hill said.

Riverside Pawn is right next door to Riverside Cleaners.

Camille Hardway was working in the pawn shop's warehouse when the gunfire erupted.

"I heard five shots, like, pow pow, pow pow pow," Hardway recalled. "I said to myself, 'I'm staying in this warehouse until the police come and make sure everything's clear."

Danville police said Monday that one of the victims is a juvenile and the other is in his 20s.

Lt. Mike Wallace said investigators had a good idea Monday about what led to the shooting.

"There are some elements that lead us to believe that there is some gang involvement. (I) don't know if it's gang initiated, that kind of thing," Wallace said.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were not cooperating with investigators as of Monday.

A white car in the gas station parking lot at the time of the shooting turned out to have been stolen from a home Friday, but Wallace would not say who may have stolen it.

"We're still trying to sort all that out," Wallace said.

For Hardway and Hill, the shooting is just one more reason to be concerned about the ongoing violence in the city.

"That it's moved up closer on this end of town, yeah, it's kind of scary," Hardway said.

"The violence, it's not a good thing, man. It's not a good thing," Hill said.

As of Monday, one of the shooting victims had been transferred to a hospital in Roanoke.

Wallace did not say which victim, but said he was transferred there for specialized treatment, not because his condition had worsened since the shooting.

