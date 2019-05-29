While hanging out at Henry County apartment, man steals shotgun, deputies say

COLLINSVILLE, Va. - Two men are in custody after a robbery Wednesday morning in Henry County.

The two were hanging out with others at an apartment on Printers Lane in Collinsville just after 10 a.m. when one man found a shotgun, announced he was keeping it and started to leave with it, according to the victim.

When she tried to stop him, she told deputies that he pointed the weapon at her and threatened to shoot her.

When the two men left the apartment, both were holding weapons in a threatening manner, according to the victim's statement to authorities.

The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center was given a description of the vehicle the men were in and at 11:12 a.m., officers with the Martinsville Police Department pulled the vehicle over, detained the two men and seized a firearm.

Through the course of the investigation, Kasaun Rasheem Clark, 26, of Martinsville, and Rodrickus Antonio Jamison Jr., 18, of Martinsville were identified as the suspects from the robbery.

Clark has been charged one count of robbery, grand larceny, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jamison has been charged with one count of robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At this time, both men are currently held in the Henry County Jail with no bond.

There were no injuries that occurred during the course of this robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.

The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.