Windy weather reignites Pittsylvania County apartment complex fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Around 1 p.mm. Monday afternoon, Ringgold Fire Chief Mike Neal arrived to the apartment complex at 272 Wilkerson Road with a tanker truck.

Firefighters quickly sprayed 3,000 gallons of water over the reignited rubble, a far cry from the raging inferno firefighters from five county volunteer fire departments were called to around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

"We're blessed enough to have some hydrants close to here that comes off the Pittsylvania County Water Service Authority," Neal said. "So waterwise, we're pretty good."

Sunday morning, firefighters actually ran out of water in their tanker trucks and had to run a couple thousand feet of hose up to the fire hydrants.

Monday's response to the flare-up was not the first time firefighters had to come back to the scene since their initial response Sunday morning and Neal said it may not be the last time they have to come out.

"We've had some bigger (fires), but in the last few years this would probably be in the top five as far as the size of the fire and the difficulty of trying to put it out," Neal said.

Harley Greve and his mother are two of the people displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

At the scene Sunday, he said the fire started in his building.

He burned his hand trying to put the fire out.

"(The Red Cross) gave us a little help because all this happened, but that's not going to last forever. So yeah, we're going to have to find somewhere else to go," Greve said.

Joshua Arthur and his mother were also displaced.

Their apartment wasn't damaged, but the entire complex is now without electricity because of the fire.

He was having a hard time Sunday morning processing what happened.

"I'm just thankful I still have my stuff," Arthur said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.

