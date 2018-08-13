With chance of rain nearly every day this week, flooding a concern for DAHS

DANVILLE, Va. - Work to prevent flooding at the Danville Area Humane Society will get underway soon, but with a chance of rain nearly every day this week flooding is a concern.

Rain last Wednesday flooded the shelter's cat room and isolation area with ankle-deep water.

Paulette Dean, the Humane Society's executive director, said this was about the worst flooding the shelter's ever experienced.

Poor drainage outside the building and a gap at the bottom of the door leading into the cat room cause the flooding.

"It has caused damage to tiles and to some other flooring, not to mention we are always concerned about it damaging food. Of course, the animals are up high so it wouldn't affect them, but they must be afraid in the middle of the night," Dean said.

Dean said exactly what will be done to alleviate the flooding will be up to the contractor, but the door leading into the cat room, at least, will be moved.

"The door will be closed up and then there will be another door that's away from the drain," Dean explained.

Work to renovate the shelter is expected to start at the end of August and take four months to complete.

