Woman dead after Martinsville house fire Friday morning

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A woman is dead after a Martinsville house fire Friday morning, according to Martinsville Fire & EMS.

Authorities say they responded to the call, made by a driver passing the home, at 10:16 a.m. at 1006 Country Club Drive.

When crews arrived, they said there was smoke billowing out of the upper left area of the house and attic. Once more crews got to the scene, they searched the home and found a woman in the room where they believe the flames were coming from.

Crews said that when they found the woman, she was already dead. Her body has been sent to the medical examiner's office.

Authorities say they believe the victim is Lynn Fitzgibbons, who owned the home with her husband Tom Fitzgibbons.

Officials believe the fire was caused by accident.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.