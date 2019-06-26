Woman dies in Halifax County DUI crash, police say

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A woman is dead after a crash in Halifax County involving an intoxicated driver, according to Virginia State Police.

At 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, on Route 797, about a half-mile north of Route 711, police say a car ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then went off the right side of the road, hitting several trees.

The driver, Thomas Doyle, of Halifax County, faces a charge of DUI manslaughter.

His passenger, Theresa Goetz, of New Jersey, who was wearing a seat belt, died in the crash.

Police say most of the damage to the vehicle happened on its right side.

The driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

