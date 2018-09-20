Woman raped by home invaders, Danville police say

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are searching for two men who they say broke into a woman's home and raped her Wednesday night.

At about 10:58 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Ingram Street for a reported home invasion and rape.

Officers spoke with a woman who told police two men had kicked in the back door of the house and raped her.

Both of the men pulled out a handgun and had some type of clothing covering their faces, according to police.

One man is described as being short and the other is described as taller.

Both men ran away from the home before police had arrived.

An officer with a K-9 was called in to assist with a track.

The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or contact the crime tips line via email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.