Woman who died in Danville house fire Thursday remembered as nice, Christian

DANVILLE, Va. - "I couldn't believe it," Danville resident James Morton said, describing his reaction to the news that a longtime friend had died in a house fire.

Passing by the burned out home on First Street Friday morning, Morton stopped to talk to another man who lives nearby about Louvenia Loney.

"She was a very nice lady. Very nice, didn't bother nobody, elderly lady; been around here for a long time," James Morton said.

According to Danville property records, Loney purchased the house in 1976.

Morton and family members who stopped by Friday said she is the woman who died in the fire.

The fire department, though, is waiting on a positive ID from the medical examiner before identifying the victim.

"There's something suspicious (about the fire)," James Morton said. "I've been seeing activity in the area."

The fire marshal said Friday he is still working to figure out the cause of the fire.

Curtis Morton lives next door.

The fire concerns him because he's had a suspicious fire at his house.

"I know how it feels," he said. "That's very sad. I wasn't expecting anything like this. (Loney) will be missed."

Numerous family members stopped by the home Friday, but none wanted to talk on camera.

They described Loney as a nice, Christian woman.

"All I can say is, she was a good person. Always been well-liked," Curtis Morton said.

The fire marshal said he may have an update on the fire next week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.