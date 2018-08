PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A wreck is blocking a stretch of Route 57 in Pittsylvania County.

All lanes are closed in both directions near Henrys Mill Road. There are downed power lines in that area.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 698, then to Route 729 and back onto Route 57 East.

Westbound traffic should use Route 729, then Route 698 to get back onto Route 57 West.

