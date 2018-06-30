12 people displaced after early morning fire

DALEVILLE - A dozen people are without a home tonight after a fire started in their apartment building.

According to the Botetourt County Fire and EMS' Facebook page, a call about an air conditioning unit on fire came in just before 3:00 a.m.. Crews responded to the Daleville apartments and saw flames coming out of the second story window.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. The apartment where the fire started suffered heavy damage from the fire, smoke, and water. Two other apartments were also damaged by the smoke and water.

No one was injured and the Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

