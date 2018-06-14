15-year-old Virginia boy dies 'hood surfing' with 16-year-old girl driving, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. - A 15-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon.

State police say a 16-year-old girl from Washington County was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier on Childress Hollow Road when the 15-year-old, also from Washington County, got out of the car.

He began hood surfing and while the girl drove the car under the speed limit of 35 miles per hour, he slid off the hood and the girl hit him, killing him.

After consultation with the Washington County Commonwealth's Attorney, the girl was cited for reckless driving.

The incident remains under investigation.

