16-year-old charged after bomb threat in Patrick County; no explosives found

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested a 16-year-old after a bomb threat at Patrick County High School on Friday.

At about noon, school employees were notified that a bomb threat had been scratched into a bathroom stall near the gymnasium of the high school, according to a release from the Patrick County Sheriff's Office.

School officials immediately contacted the Sheriff’s Office and the decision was made to evacuate the school.

Students were bused to the Rotary Building in Stuart while the Sheriff’s Office conducted its investigation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to the scene with explosive-detecting dogs to assist the Sheriff’s Office in searching the school grounds.

Sheriff Dan Smith stated that no explosives were found.

Students were permitted back on school grounds at about 3:40 p.m.

The accused juvenile is being held on charges of threatening to bomb a building and destruction of public property.

