24-year-old charged with 1st degree murder after Lee County homicide investigation

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. - A man is behind bars following a homicide investigation in Lee County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the homicide happened on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. when Lee County deputies responded to a call about shots fired outside of a home in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue in Pennington Gap.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they say they found 34-year-old Lee Lipps, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Lipps was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transported to the Roanoke Medical Examiner for an autopsy and examination.

Leon Smith, 24, was charged with first degree murder and is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Virginia State Police and the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.