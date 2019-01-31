32 convicted for trafficking drugs from Las Vegas to Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. - Police have rounded up 32 people in a drug and money laundering bust they're calling Operation Leaving Las Vegas.

United States Attorney Cullen said this bust dismantled a "massive drug-trafficking organization" that brought methamphetamine, oxycodone, and buprenorphine from Las Vegas to Southwest Virginia.

These people were first charged in late 2016. As of this week, they have all been convicted and all but one have been sentenced.

Police have seized more than $60,000 as a result of this operation. Money judgments totaling an additional $995,074 have been ordered.

The following people have been sentenced:

1. Richard Henry Kayian was sentenced to 324 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $743,441.52, for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and oxycodone, and one count of money laundering.

2. Stephen Cino, 52, Henderson, Nevada – 292 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $251,633.00 for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

3. Tracey Allen Callihan, 49, Glade Spring, Virginia - 324 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $30,000.00 for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and oxycodone, and one count of money laundering.

4. Brandon Lee Stone, 33, Abingdon, Virginia – 300 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

5. Misael Reyes Tajimaroa, 32, Spokane, Washington – 192 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

6. Bradley Lee Chapman, 28, Bristol, Virginia - 135 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

7. Kaitlynn Elizabeth Chapman, 26, Bristol, Virginia – 72 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

8. John Williams, 50, Glade Spring, Virginia – 18 months imprisonment and a $2,500 fine for one count of conspiracy to use a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

9. Rebecca Williams, 51, Abingdon, Virginia – 108 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

10. Heather Michelle Sullins, 27, Abingdon, Virginia – 30 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine.

11. Alex Michael Kayian, 23, Bristol, Virginia - 72 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

12. Ralph Stewart Dingus, 27, Abingdon, Virginia - 37 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

13. John Dewayne Farmer, 32, Abingdon, Virginia - 240 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of money laundering.

14. Lola Virginia Farmer, 52, Abingdon, Virginia - 87 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

15. Shauna Nicole Chafin, 36, Abingdon, Virginia - 97 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine.

16. William Wesley Fleenor, 29, Abingdon, Virginia - 79 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

17. Jeffrey Nathaniel Gobble, 25, Abingdon, Virginia - 46 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

18. Preston Kyle Lawson, 21, Abingdon, Virginia - 46 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

19. Gary Chapman, 47, Clay City, Kentucky - 151 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

20. Daniel Corey Cantrell, 25, Abingdon, Virginia - 37 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

21. Tanner Morris Curd, 23, Meadowview, Virginia - 84 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

22. Amy Lorene Moser, 52, Abingdon, Virginia -100 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

23. Steven Salyer, 27, Abingdon, Virginia - 87 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

24. Brandon Cody Trivett, 23, Abingdon, Virginia - 30 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

25. Brian Edward Widener, 30, Abingdon, Virginia – 46 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

26. Justin Lowe, 24, Abingdon, Virginia – 41 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

27. Lamar Skipper, 27, Chilhowie, Virginia - four years probation for one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and one count of money laundering

28. Gary Brandon Childress, 25, Abingdon, Virginia - three years probation. for one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

29. Austin Obranovic Boardwine, 24, Abingdon, Virginia - four years probation for one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and buprenorphine.

30. Caleb Dean, 28, Damascus, Virginia – 48 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and oxycodone.

31. Charlene Hale, 25, Bristol, Tennessee – four years probation for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Kevin Thomas Seigler, 36, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy to use a communication facility to facilitate a drug-trafficking offense. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum statutory penalty of up to life imprisonment. In addition, he faces $10,250,000 in fines.

