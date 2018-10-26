32-year-old man dead after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 32-year-old man is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on Route 703, just less than a mile west of Route 822.

Authorities say a 1997 Weststar 4964F farm vehicle was going west on Route 703 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, trapping the driver inside.

The driver, Dylan Adkins of Gretna, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.