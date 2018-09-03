33-year-old Fancy Gap man dies in Labor Day morning crash

HILLSVILLE, Va. - A 33-year-old man died in a car crash early Monday morning in Hillsville, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 1:50 a.m. on Route 58 Bypass on the ramp to Route 52 when police said a 2000 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail head-on

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to overturn, continuing off the right side of the road and striking the guardrail.

Ryan Rakes, of Fancy Gap, the driver of the Dakota, died at the scene.

Police say that he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

