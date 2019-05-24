39 dogs seized from Southwest Virginia condemned home with no running water, electricity

BRISTOL, Va. - Just weeks after opening, Bristol's animal shelter is already overflowing with dogs because of a recent raid.

WCYB reports that the city had to take legal custody of 39 dogs who were living in deplorable conditions.

The dogs, mostly Chihuahua mixes, are in pretty good shape considering where they came from.

"As soon as you walk in the door, it's pretty much a hard surface of animal waste that covered the floor," said animal control officer Josh Slagle.

They dogs were seized from owners Mary Castle and Rosa Qualls, who now face a combined 117 misdemeanors.

The condemned home had no running water or electricity.

"This is just a prime example of what happens when you don't spay and neuter. This is just breeding over and over again with the same animals," said animal control officer Deena Bouton.

The city took legal custody of the dogs on Thursday, but the owners have 10 days to appeal and regain custody of the dogs.

Failing that, the shelter is planning an adoption event on June 8 to find them new homes.

