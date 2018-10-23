40-year-old man dead after Alleghany County crash, State Police say

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash in Alleghany over the last weekend.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday at 6 p.m. on Route 687, about two miles south of Route 605 in Alleghany County, according to authorities.

State police say a 2002 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 687 when the car ran off the right side of the roadway, hit the bridge and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver, 40-year-old Timothy McKoy of Covington, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to authorities.

State police say the crash is under investigation.

