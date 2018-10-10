63-year-old man killed by car while crossing Route 11 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Botetourt County Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the incident happened at 7:22 p.m. on Route 11 in front of the Greenway Market.

The man was crossing the street and was then hit by a car, traveling south on Route 11, according to police.

According to authorities, the man died at the scene.

Police say that more information will be released once the man's family has been notified.

