7-year-old boy dies, 3-year-old boy hospitalized after Buchanan County UTV crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. - A 7-year-old boy died Sunday after being thrown from a utility vehicle, according to state police.

The crash happened Sunday at 4:15 p.m., on Route 647 in Buchanan County about 4.4 miles south of Route 646 when police said a 2014 Polaris 900 RZR ran off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and then went over an embankment.

Police said the 7-year-old passenger was thrown from the UTV and taken to Buchanan General Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The man driving the vehicle was not hurt while a 3-year-old boy also riding in the vehicle was taken to Buchanan General Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.