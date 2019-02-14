7-year-old Virginia boy hospitalized after being hit by his school bus driver, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. - A 7-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by his school bus on Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The school bus had stopped to drop off two students on Dutton Road when the bus hit one of them as they crossed in front of the bus, according to police.

According to witnesses, as the bus pulled forward and continued on its way, one of the students was found lying in the roadway.

When the 73-year-old bus driver was alerted to what had happened, he immediately returned to the stop, according to police.

The other student had safely crossed to the other side of the road and was not injured, police say.

He is being treated at a children's hospital in Johnson City, Tennesse, for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending consultation with the Smyth County Commonwealth's Attorney.

The crash remains under investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.