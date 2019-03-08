75-year-old Virginia man dies after Jeep collides with tractor-trailer

WISE COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wise County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:55 p.m. on Route 78, about 1 mile east of Route 685 when a 2017 Jeep Wrangler going east along Route 78 crossed the center line as it entered a curve, according to Virginia State Police.

The Jeep then collided head-on with a westbound tractor-trailer.

The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to run off the left side of the highway.

The driver of the Jeep, Ronald Barnett, 75, of Appalachia, Virginia, was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap where he died later that day.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Police say both drivers were wearing seat belts and that the crash remains under investigation.

