77-year-old man dies in Bland County I-77 crash

BLAND COUNTY, Va. - A 77-year-old man died Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Bland County.

Thomas Simionie, of Bramwell, West Virginia, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, pulling a trailer southbound on the interstate at mile marker 66 when the trailer began to fishtail, according to state police.

Simionie reportedly lost control of the truck, which caused it to run off the left side of the interstate and hit the guardrail.

Police say Simionie refused medical treatment at the scene but was later transported to Wythe County Community Hospital and died later that night while at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.