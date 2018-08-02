88-year-old Martinsville man found safe, accused abductor in custody

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

A missing 88-year-old Martinsville man has been found safe and his accused abductor is in custody.

John Wimbush is being evaluated at the Veteran's Affairs Hospital in Washington, D.C. He appears to be in good health and will wait there for family members to arrive, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Condell will remain in custody in D.C. until she can be extradited to Virginia. Police say she pretended to be Wimbush's daughter.

Wimbush has dementia.

ORIGINAL STORY

An 88-year-old man has been taken from his home, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

A Silver Alert has been issued for John Wimbush, who police say has dementia and suffers from various other medical conditions.

According to Virginia State Police, he was last seen at his home on Forest Street in Martinsville at 10:28 Wednesday morning and is believed to be in danger.

Police believe Wimbush was taken by 59-year-old Valeria Condell, also known as Valerie Swinson, of Maryland.

According to police, Condell is acting as Wimbush's daughter, but the two are not related.

Police say she took Wimbush to his bank and tried to get him to withdraw money, but the teller knew Condell was not his daughter and contacted police.

Condell is 5-foot-eight and weighs 167 pounds with brown eyes and black and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped tank top.

Wimbush is 5-foot-six and weighs 176 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jacket, blue jeans and uses a cane to walk.

Warrants have been issued on Condell for abduction with the intent to extort money, according to police.

The two are believed to be traveling in a black 2017 Nissan Pathfinder and are believed to be traveling on I-81 north to I-95 north to Fort Washington, Maryland.

If you have seen or have any information about Wimbush, call 911.

