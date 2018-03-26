AEP estimates some won't have power until late Thursday night

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Thousands of Appalachian Power customers are still in the dark after heavy snow fell throughout southwest Virginia this past weekend. Now, the company is estimating that some won't have power until late Thursday night.

AEP is reporting outages all across southwest Virginia, especially in the New River Valley, where snow totals were greatest.

As much as 15 inches of heavy, wet snow fell in some areas, which caused downed trees and power lines.

With sunny weather Monday, crews expect to make headway. Road access issues remain, according to AEP.

More than 1,000 AEP employees are working to restore power.

Line crews are working on outages that affect large numbers of customers. At the same time, damage assessors are physically patrolling lines, identifying damaged areas and determining the resources needed to make repairs.

AEP is using several helicopters to help with power line assessments.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, these are the number of customers affected:

Bedford County: 9

Bland County: 2,732

Carroll County: 1,276

Floyd County: 2,334

Franklin County: 3,104

Galax: 18

Giles County: 5,531

Grayson County: 157

Henry County: 3,961

Montgomery County: 10,864

Patrick County: 1,935

Pittsylvania County: 62

Pulaski County: 11,778

Radford: 89

Roanoke City: Fewer than 5

Roanoke County: 105

Wythe County: 5,358

Danville, which does not rely on Appalachian Power for electricity, is also reporting about 500 customers without power.

If your county or city is not listed, there are no reported outages for your area.

Restoration estimates:

Today by 4 p.m.

City of Roanoke

Roanoke County

Tazewell County

Today by midnight

Franklin County

Tuesday by midnight

Henry County

Patrick County

Wednesday by midnight

Carroll County

Floyd County

Thursday by midnight

Bland County

Giles County

Montgomery County

Pulaski County

Wythe County

In total, Appalachian Power is reporting 48,962 without power in Virginia, as of 11 a.m. Monday. That's down from 51,820 customers at 6 a.m. Monday, and down from over 63,000 on Sunday.

Click to see the latest power outage map from Appalachian Power.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.