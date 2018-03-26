AEP estimates some won't have power until late Thursday night

Thousands of Appalachian Power customers are still in the dark after heavy snow fell throughout southwest Virginia this past weekend. Now, the company is estimating that some won't have power until late Thursday night.
AEP is reporting outages all across southwest Virginia, especially in the New River Valley, where snow totals were greatest.
As much as 15 inches of heavy, wet snow fell in some areas, which caused downed trees and power lines.
With sunny weather Monday, crews expect to make headway. Road access issues remain, according to AEP.
More than 1,000 AEP employees are working to restore power.
Line crews are working on outages that affect large numbers of customers. At the same time, damage assessors are physically patrolling lines, identifying damaged areas and determining the resources needed to make repairs.
AEP is using several helicopters to help with power line assessments.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, these are the number of customers affected:
Bedford County: 9
Bland County: 2,732
Carroll County: 1,276
Floyd County: 2,334
Franklin County: 3,104
Galax: 18
Giles County: 5,531
Grayson County: 157
Henry County: 3,961
Montgomery County: 10,864
Patrick County: 1,935
Pittsylvania County: 62
Pulaski County: 11,778
Radford: 89
Roanoke City: Fewer than 5
Roanoke County: 105
Wythe County: 5,358
Danville, which does not rely on Appalachian Power for electricity, is also reporting about 500 customers without power.
If your county or city is not listed, there are no reported outages for your area.
Restoration estimates:
Today by 4 p.m.
City of Roanoke
Roanoke County
Tazewell County
Today by midnight
Franklin County
Tuesday by midnight
Henry County
Patrick County
Wednesday by midnight
Carroll County
Floyd County
Thursday by midnight
Bland County
Giles County
Montgomery County
Pulaski County
Wythe County
In total, Appalachian Power is reporting 48,962 without power in Virginia, as of 11 a.m. Monday. That's down from 51,820 customers at 6 a.m. Monday, and down from over 63,000 on Sunday.
Click to see the latest power outage map from Appalachian Power.
