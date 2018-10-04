Alleghany County high school teacher dies

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - A local high school teacher died from cancer on Wednesday, according to the Alleghany County High School website.

Stacey Gibson, an earth sciences teacher at Alleghany High School, was with the district for 17 years before passing, according to a school district spokesperson.

According to the school's website, "she wanted everyone to know before she passed that she had a wonderful 43 years, and she has lived a very full and amazing life."

"She said she will find a way to look out for the high school and her family, even if she has to break some rules to do it. She is going to be our guardian angel," read the website's post.

Gibson's funeral arrangements have not been announced.

