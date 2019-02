AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Amherst County authorities are searching for a man wanted for on several sexual battery charges, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Albert "Bert" Branham of Madison Heights is wanted for aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery and two failure to appear charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

