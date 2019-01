AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is searching for the people responsible for information skimming and thefts at a local bank.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Central Virginia Federal Credit Union.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Eric Elliott at 434-946-9373 ext. 1 or Crime Stoppers via the P3 app or 1-888-798-5900.

