AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Authorities say David Henry was last seen near the V.C. Trailer Park in Madison Heights Monday wearing blue jeans, a dark denim jacket and a ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 434-946-9300.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.